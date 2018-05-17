Federal cabinet approves to present FATA reforms bill in NA

ISLAMABAD : The federal cabinet on Thursday approved to place Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) Reforms Bill in the National Assembly despite opposition from key government allies.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chaired a meeting of the federal cabinet at the PM’s Office in Islamabad to discuss a 12-point agenda and range of economic issues.

The cabinet also approved Pakistan’s agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Russia, Brazil, Sri Lanka, and Australia in diverse fields.

This includes signing of an agreement on technical cooperation between Pakistan and Brazil, and an MoU between National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and Territory and Vocational Education Commission of Sri Lanka.

The cabinet approved an agreement between Pakistan and Russia on settlement of mutual financial claims and obligations on operations of the former USSR. It approved signing of MoU on water resources management with Australia.

The meeting approved to place the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) under the Prime Minister Office. It also approved establishment of Medical City in Islamabad.

The cabinet assented amendments in master plan of Capital Development Authority (CDA), Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Ordinance, and policy of commercial import of arms and ammunition.

The cabinet approved the Managing Director of Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) under Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication.

Further approvals were for appointment of date of coming into force of the University of Baltistan Order 2016, and approval for legislation for the establishment of Al-Karam International Institute Bhera before parliament.

It also ratified notifications of tariff determinations and Decisions by National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) issued by power division on behalf of the cabinet, and decisions taken by Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC).

The cabinet also removed the Synthetic Fiber Development and Application Centre (SFDAC) and Plastic Technology Centre (PTC) Karachi from the administrative Control of Textile Division.

The cabinet approved to form a committee for implementation of orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan in human rights case regarding substandard cardiac stents.

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, who survived an assassination attempt in Narowal, and was hospitalised in Lahore also attending the cabinet meeting.

Speaking to media, Iqbal said the government had decided to take critical actions against militancy. He said that war on terrorism is still ongoing, and they will not let the terrorists target our future.

“We will not let the terrorists target our future. Those who spread hate amongst the people of Pakistan are the enemies of state,” he said.

“We have to unite against the enemies hidden within our ranks and ensure their failure.”

He said that the police force had been allocated additional funds by the federal cabinet which will finish work on seven model police stations. He also said a batch of anti-riots force will be passing out this year.