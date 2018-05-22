Federal Cabinet approves merger of FATA, KP

ISLAMABAD : The federal cabinet has placement of draft Constitutional Amendment before Parliament for the merger of FATA with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The approval was granted during a cabinet meeting, which met in Islamabad on Tuesday, with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the chair.

The meeting ratified the decisions of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet taken during in its meetings held on 08-05-2018 and 11-05-2018. Decisions of the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) taken during its meeting on 12-10-2017 were also ratified.

The Federal Cabinet ratified the Agreement between Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Bosnia & Herzegovina on co-operation in the sphere of Defence Industry. The Cabinet approved signing of MoU between the Board of Investment, Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Business France.

The Cabinet approved signing of an MoU between Educational Scientific Productive Complex “International of Kyrgyzstan” Kyrgyz Republic and Allama Iqbal Open University, Islamic Republic of Pakistan in the field of distance education.

The Cabinet approved appointment of Mr. Ashtar Abbas, D&SJ as Judge, Banking Court-IV, Lahore. The Cabinet approved repatriation of Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Judge Banking Court-IV Karachi to High Court of Sindh. Mr. Ijlal Hyder Memon, D&SJ Tando Muhammad Khan has been appointed in his place.

The Cabinet approved extension in tenure of Mr. Obaid Ahmed Khan, D&SJ as Special Court (Control of Narcotics Substance-II) Karachi for a further period of two years w.e.f. 07-05-2018. Appointment of Justice (Retd) Ch. Shahid Saeed as Chairman Copyright Board in IPO-Pakistan was approved.

The meeting approved re-constitution of the Board of Directors of PNSC and also granted ex-post facto approval for appointment of Chairman, Pakistan National Shipping Corporation, Karachi. Maximum Retail Prices of Drugs were also approved during the meeting.

A proposal for inclusion of various Items in the Compulsory Certification Mark Scheme of PSQCA was also approved. The Cabinet also approved OGRA Gas (Third Party Access) Rules, 2018. The meeting approved National Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Policy.

The Federal Cabinet also approved Digital Pakistan Policy. The Cabinet approved signing of Agreement for provision of Grant Facility for USD 14 million to Somalia. The Cabinet also approved a proposal for creation of Jinnah Visiting Professorship at London School of Economics.

Reconstitution of Board of Directors, Pakistan Expo Centres (Pvt) Limited was approved. The Cabinet also approved nomination of private sector members for the Board of Directors of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan.

The Cabinet was informed that Gilgit-Baltistan Council will be retained as advisory body towards the functions of the Federal Government. It was also informed that with the devolution of greater administrative and financial powers to the Government of Gilgit-Balitistan, all the rights will be available to the citizens in GB as available to the people in other provinces of Pakistan.