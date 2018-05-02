The recently presented federal budget by the newly elevated Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail, is nothing but pragmatic as it reflects the ground realities. However, presentation of a balanced budget has effectively scuttled propaganda by some opposition parties and leaders.

Anyhow, the budget would go a long way in easing life of the people, spurring growth, facilitating industry and agriculture and moving towards documentation of the economy. Reduction in development budget is not comprehendible as developmental projects simulate growth, accelerate the pace of socio-economic progress and create much-needed employment opportunities.

Undoubtedly, incentives for industry, agriculture, livestock, fisheries and poultry would surely not only benefit these sectors but also ultimately the masses who are the end beneficiaries. Thus, the government has tried to give maximum relief to almost every segment of society and needs funds for development and welfare and therefore, those having capacity to pay must pay their due taxes.

BABA FAIZ

Ball Nigwar

Related