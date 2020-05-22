Federal Budget on June 12

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan has granted approval for presenting the budget in the National Assembly on June 12.Ministry of Finance engaged in preparing the federal budget have been barred from leaving the federal capital to ensure the budget-related work is completed in time.

They disclosed the government has decided to cut budgetary targets for the next fiscal year in view of the once-in-a-century pandemic’s adverse impact on the country’s fragile economy.

It merits mentioning that the government has decided to hold a marathon session of the National Assembly from June 5 to meet the constitutional requirement of completing a 130-day parliamentary year.

The government will present the federal budget for the financial year 2020-21 during the session. Babar Awan, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs, said: “It will be a marathon session and perhaps the longest one in the country’s history.” The session will begin on June 5 and continue till Aug 13, he added.—NBR