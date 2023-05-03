Federal budget likely to be presented in NA on June 9

According to sources, the National Assembly will get the federal budget for the fiscal year 2023–24 in June.

They also stated that the lower chamber of parliament would have its budget session on June 9 or June 10.

The development occurs as the ruling coalition and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are in negotiations.

According to the sources, the administration will call important meetings to discuss the federal budget, beginning with the Annual Plan Coordination Committee (APCC) meeting in mid-May. It will draught the development budget’s general structure.

They also stated that the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting addressing the federal budget will take place in the first week of June, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif serving as the meeting’s chair.

It was discovered that efforts will be made to meet the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) requirements when the budget was being prepared.

Since PTI voiced concern over the type of budget that would be presented by the Pakistan Democratic Movement if the National Assembly wasn’t dissolved early, the budget has been the topic of discussion for the past few days.

Hammad Azhar, the head of the PTI, earlier stated in a tweet that “the budget for the next fiscal year must be devised sensibly and in consultation with the multilaterals.”

It is imperative that finance minister Ishaq Dar stops playing games with the economy. He has already inflicted massive damage. The budget for next fiscal year must be devised sensibly and in consultation with the multilaterals. — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) April 28, 2023

The tweet indicated that the PTI, which plans to form its government following the following general elections, wants the following budget to fully adhere to the IMF’s recommendations.

The next annual budget is the true issue, according to a senior PTI politician who wished to remain unnamed. Because the current leaders want to present a political budget for the upcoming year, which will be disastrous for the country, we want a caretaker government or a new government to present the budget.