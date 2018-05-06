Federal Budget challenged in SC

Staff Reporter

Lahore

A petition was filed in Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry challenging the budget presented by the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-N’s government.

It was prayed that the budget be declared null and void as the government deviated from its powers by presenting a full fiscal year’s budget.

Petitioner contended that government, during its tenure, is bound to present the annual budget every year under Article 80. The present government has no right to present a sixth budget when its tenure is about to end. Thus the government’s act is in violation of the Constitution.

The plea was filed by Mian Athar via his lawyer Shafqat Mehmood Chauhan demanding the federal budget 2018-2019 to be declared null and void.