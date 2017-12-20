Federal Budget 2018-19 in May

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The federal government will present the budget for the fiscal year 2018-19 for approval from the National Assembly in May 2018, a notification issued by the Finance Division on Monday said.

The notification says that the Finance Division will present all budget documents, schedules and summaries to the cabinet by April 2018 following which the finance minister will present the budget to the parliament. The timing of 2018-19 budget approval is crucial as NA’s five-year tenure ends on May 31, 2018.

According to the proposed timeline, the Budget Strategy Paper shall be presented to the cabinet for approval in February while the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting on the budget will be held in April. Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi currently holds the charge of the finance minister as Ishaq Dar is on a leave owing to his medical treatment in London.