Federal Board announces new date sheet for matric exams

ISLAMABAD – Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) Islamabad announced a new schedule for matric board exams that were slated to be held on May 11 and 12, but canceled.

The revised schedule has been shared on official website of FBISE which shows the commencement of exams from May 15 which will continue till May 26th.

Here’s the new date sheet

Earlier, all scheduled exams were canceled in wake of brutal protests that erupted following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan. Internet services were also snapped however mobile broadband services reconnected and social media sites are still restricted.