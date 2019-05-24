Staff Reporter

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the federal government’s notification to take over three health facilities of Sindh including JPMC, NICVD and NICH has created uncertainty; therefore it must be withdrawn in the larger interest of health services being provided by these institutions.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting at CM House here on Friday. Minister Health Dr Azra Pechuho, Advisor to CM Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary Finance Najam Shah, Special Secretary Health Asghar Memon, Executive Director NICVD Dr Nadeem Qamar, Executive Director JPMC Seemi Jamali , Director NICH Dr Jamal Raza, Special Secretary Health (Dev) Dr Dabeer and other concerned officers attended the meeting.

Murad Ali Shah said that the federal government has issued a notification to take over the administrative control of three health facilities, NICVD, JPMC and NICH. “This decision has created a panic like situation and uncertainty which is bound to affect the performance of these best institutes,” he said and added that the Ministry of National Health Services should have held preparatory meetings with the provincial government to work out modalities as directed by the Supreme Court but sorry to say no such meeting was held.

“I am surprised such no such intimation of taking over the health facilities have been communicated to the hospitals’ administration,” he added.

Murad Shah said that the provincial government has filed a review petition in the Supreme Court and the federal government should have waited till the final verdict of the court but “abruptly, they [fed govt] issued a notification and created an uncertainty,” he further stated.

The Chief Minister directed the Advocate General Sindh to file an urgent application in the Supreme Court for hearing of review petition. “Our various important projects are going on in all the three health facilities and various others are in the pipeline, therefore we also want to settle the issue so that provincial government can move forward accordingly,” he said.

Mr Shah said that the provincial government with its hard work and dedication has made these three health facilities, JPMC, NICVD and NICH as state of art institutions with huge budgetary allocations and expansion. He added that the provincial government has established eight satellites centers of NICVD in different districts of the province. The satellites of NICH have been planned to establish in other district and JPMC emergency and Cyber Knife projects have stated functioning.

“We feel that the provincial government can run these institutions in a best way because we are very close to them, therefore the provincial government should be allowed to flourish them further under its administrative control,” he concluded.