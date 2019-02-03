Fed govt need not to shed crocodile tears over Sindh affairs: Wahab

Staff Reporter

Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Information & Archives, Law and Anti Corruption, Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the government hospitals in Sindh are not only equipped with state-of-the-art technology equipments but also top the list when it comes to comparing with the government hospitals of the other provinces. In a statement on Sunday Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that through these modern health facilities of the province the government is providing up to date health facilities to its people including free ambulance service.

He said that only those who are deprived of the Sight Sense can’t see these health facilities. The Adviser while criticizing the PTI leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi said that there is no need of him to show false sincerity with the people of Sindh. Leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf are shedding crocodile tears over the state of affairs in Sindh, the Adviser added. He said that PTI leaders are just misleading the people of Sindh.

He said that PTI is even incompetent when it comes to the state of affairs of the federal government. The Adviser said that it is only after the clarity of mind and sincere intention you can see the sincere accomplishments of the Sindh government, but the leaders of PTI lack both.

