Fed govt asked to stop playing politics on core issues: Wahab

Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Information, Law and Anti-Corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab strongly condemning the attack on President Karachi Press Club Imtiaz Faran by Pakistan Tehreek Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader has said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) always respects the rights of the journalists.

Talking to the media persons at the media corner, Sindh Assembly building on Tuesday, Murtaza Wahab said that the PTI had the same behavior in the past as well as and this trend of misbehavior and abusive language has link with the PTI leadership. He said that PTI government has not got the budget passed yet and it has started preparing mini budget.

Criticizing PM Imran Khan Niazi, the Advisor to CM Sindh on Information said that the premier should look himself and asked him (PM) that is it the state of Madina where tax is collected from poors and rich people are exempted from taxes and to increase taxes on salaried class. He said that PTI government presented the IMF budget.

He said that reality is quite different than the dreams of Imran Khan. He said that members of the PTI are also stand with the narrative of Bilawal Bhutto. He urged upon the leader of the PTI to voice for the problems of people of Pakistan.

Murtaza Wahab said that the federal government has decided to increase the rate of gas in May and added that the aim of PTI has only to harass opposition and to curb their voice. He said that the incompetent government of PTI has got the loan of eleven billion in last ten months.

He suggested the PM to probe his government and begin investigation from his home rather than blaming others. He informed that the state bank has issued to the details of PTI bank accounts in which 18 bank accounts has not been disclosed, which money laundering has been carried out from these accounts, he raised the question.

The Advisor to CM Sindh on Information said that opposition would not be confused with such tactics of PTI and added that we would not let them (PTI) let them run away.—INP