Fed Cabinet reshuffle delayed for few days

Mohammad Arshad Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan has delayed reshuffle in the federal cabinet for next few days.

Sources privy to this development said that Prime Minister has completed consultations with concerned people in this regard and would make announcement in next few days.

According to sources, cabinet reshuffle had become necessary due to mounting criticism from opposition and public circles over the non-performing ministers; therefore, non-performing and under performing ministers would be replaced with comparatively those ministers who had shown performance in their respective ministries.

According to sources, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry had been offered to take the charge of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting; however, he has sought some

time to hold deliberations with his aides prior to making the decision. The incumbent Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz is said to be given charge in Ministry of Petroleum or somewhere else.

Sources say that prominent figures like Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam, Minister for Power Omar Ayub and Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan will be removed from their current portfolios and likely to be

given charges of other ministries.

Last month, Shibli Faraz had shared the prime minister’s intentions on reshuffling the cabinet, saying that he was bringing in a new team.

Prior to that, the government had asked former finance minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh to step down and appointed

Hammad Azhar in his place.

The move came on the back of some reported resentment among government ministers on matters of taxation and bill granting autonomy to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).