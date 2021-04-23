FEB & GIF beneficiaries to be paid through NBP accounts

Observer Report Islamabad

The Federal Employees Benevolent and Group Insurance Fund (FEB & GIF) has informed that the amount of the monthly Benevolent Grant will be paid to the beneficiaries through National Bank Pakistan (NBP) accounts instead of cash payment.

In order to ease out the difficulties being faced by the beneficiaries, while drawing benevolent grant from National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), the BoT, FEB & GIF has decided that to paid the beneficiaries through valid account number with effect from July, 2021, said a press release.

“All the beneficiaries of monthly benevolent grant are requested to open a Bank Account with the concerned Branch of NBP on or before May 31.