Feb 19 last date to submit HSSC admission forms

Rawalpindi

February 19 will be the last date for submitting Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) annual 2018 admission forms. According to Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE) spokesman Arslan Cheema February 19 would be last date for online submission of admission forms with single fee.

He told APP that the exams would commence from May 5 (Saturday). Both, part one and part two students have been advised to submit their online applications by Feb 19 as from Feb 20, the applications would be accepted with double fee till Feb 28 and with triple fee till Mar 9, he added. All the private students who would appear in the exam first time would pay Rs 800 registration fee in addition to admission fee. Apart from this, students will also have to pay Rs395 processing fee while all part-II and composite exam students, regular and private will also pay Rs 550 certificate fee.The spokesman informed that the admission applications can be downloaded from the board’s website.

All the students, private and regular will send complete hard copy to Inter Branch, Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi according to the schedule after submission of online application.—APP