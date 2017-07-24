Feasibility studies of 9 SEZs to be established under CPEC completed

Islamabad

Feasibility studies of nine special economic zones to be established under multibillion dollar China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) have been completed.

According to Radio Pakistan quoting official sources said that these will be set up in all the provinces, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.

These zones will spur economic activities and generate thousands of job opportunities for the youth. The officials said that one economic zone will be established in Rashakai in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at an area of two thousand acres. —APP