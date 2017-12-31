Fearing US reprisal, Guatemala upholds Al-Quds decision

Guantemala

Apparently afraid of US diplomatic reprisal, the small Central American country of Guatemala says a plan to move its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem al-Quds is final and will not be reversed.

“It’s a decision that has been made… it is not going to be reversed,” Guatemalan Foreign Minister Sandra Jovel said on Friday, referring to a plan proposed by President Jimmy Morales to transfer the Central American country’s embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.

Morales announced the plan last week, just days after Guatemala voted with the US against a United Nations General Assembly resolution that had condemned a similar move by Washington and declared it to be “null and void.”

Washington had engaged in a heavy bullying campaign to scare away potential opponents. Nevertheless, 128 countries voted in favor of the measure, only nine opposed it, and 35 abstained.

In addition to the US and Guatemala, the countries that opposed the resolution were Honduras, the Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau and Togo. The Israeli regime also voted against the motion.

The website of Israeli Ynetnews revealed on Thursday that at least one of the small nations that voted in favor of the US had been paid by the Israeli regime to do so. The small Pacific island country of Nauru, according to the Israeli report, received a sewage treatment system worth a mere $72,000 to offer support for the US and Israel.

Guatemala says it will be moving its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem al-Quds, making it the first country to follow in the footsteps of US President Donald Trump.—Agencies