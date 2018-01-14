FDI target

It is good to note that FDI is increasing gradually and target for ongoing financial year 2017-18 has been fixed at somewhat ambitious 3.7 billion dollars. This has been stated by Board of Investment (BOI) Chairman Naeem Y.Zamindar while talking to the office-bearers of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) in Lahore the other day.

According to media reports, he said that concerted efforts are well on the way to make Pakistan a paradise for foreign and local investors, Pakistan has lucrative opportunities for both foreign and local investors in various sectors of national economy including textile, energy, agriculture, health and education; among others, special attention is being paid to the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) under the great game changer project i.e. CPEC. Pakistan can draw huge benefits as the volume of the Chinese economy is expected to reach the higher level of 30 trillion dollars within the next 25 years and economies of both the countries are going to be merged under the CPEC.

The BOI Chairman further stated emphatically that we want to brand Pakistan as entrepreneur future country by introducing innovations and modern industrial concepts on SEZs and Priories Economic Zones (PEZs). All this is achievable is all concerned institutions and their officials as well Commercial Attaches in Pak Missions abroad work dedicatedly , sincerely with determination and apprise and motivate the prospective foreign investors about the increasing investment opportunities and safe, peaceful and secured atmosphere which prevail in Pakistan now.

ASMAAR BILAL

Lahore

Related