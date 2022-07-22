FDI increases by 2.6% to reach $1.868 billion during FY22: SBP

Karachi: Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Pakistan witnessed a slight increase of 2.6pc to reach $1.868 billion during the fiscal year 2021-22.

According to a provisional report published by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Pakistan attracted FDI amounting to $1.868 billion during FY22 compared to $1.82 billion during FY21, depicting an increase of $47.3 million.

This is the highest amount of FDI that Pakistan attracted since October 2020, when the FDI amounted to $306 million.

Countrywise, Pakistan fetched the most amount of FDI from its strongest partner, China, which amounted to $532 million during the FY22, as compared to $751.6 million in FY21.

Although Chinese investment in Pakistan dropped by 29pc during FY22 due to a slowdown in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) related projects, China is still the leading investor of foreign direct investment in Pakistan.

During the period under review, the US ranked second with $249.6 million investment, down by 47pcin the last fiscal yea,r and Switzerland stood third with $146 million FDI.

