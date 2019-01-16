FDI declined by 19pc

Staff Reporter

Karachi

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) released the report of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) shows a by 19.2% decline during first half of the current fiscal year (1HCFY). Report of SBP stated that the net Foreign Direct Investment was noted at 1.32 billion USD during 1HCFY as equated with $1.63 billion in the same period of the last financial year.

The portfolio investment in the equity market registered decline of 217 percent during the period under review. The outflow of portfolio investment during July – December 2018 was $419.8 million as against outflows of $132.4 million.

