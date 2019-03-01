FDE facing shortage of 2240 teaching, non-teaching staff

Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), currently is facing shortage of teaching and non teaching staff with total number of 2240 posts (direct and promotion) in various cadres lying vacant. Out of this total number, around 1449 posts of teachers are lying vacant while 791 posts of non-teaching staff are included, said an official while Talking to APP on Friday.

He also said that among the 791 posts of non­teaching (direct and promotion) around 42 posts of officers and 749 posts of officials in various cadres are lying vacant in FDE and its educational institutions at present.

However, there is no proposal presently under consideration of the government to fill the vacant posts of teaching and non-teaching in the Federal Directorate of Education, Islamabad because the matter is subjudice in the Supreme Court in form of a CPLA filed against the decision given by the Divisional Bench of Islamabad High Court, he added.

Once the matter pertaining to the regularization of contract and daily wage employees’ gets decided by the Supreme Court, the directions given by the Apex court will be implemented in true letter and spirit, the official said. Similarly, he said, the promotion of accountants (BS­16) has never been stuck up and it is a regular feature of service matters.

There are two different promotion lines for accountants which are posts of Bursar ­BS­17 (05 posts) and Admin Officer ­BS­17 (14 posts) in the streams of FDE (HQ) and Colleges, he added. All 05 posts of Bursar (BS-­17) are filled (50% by promotion and 50% by direct recruitment), he said adding that out of 14 posts of Admin Officer­ BS­-17, 12 posts are filled and only 02 posts are vacant. The cases for promotion against these 02 vacant are under process in the Ministry, he told.

Under the revised promotion policy circulated by the Establishment Division in 2016, the promotion cases of various cadres are being prepared and presented in Department Promotion Committee (DPC) whenever called, the official informed.—APP

