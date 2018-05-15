FDE establishes over 200 modern computer labs

Staff Reporter

The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has established over 200 modern computer laboratories in different educational intuitions across the capital in cooperation with Knowledge Platform, said Director General of the directorate Hasnat Qureshi on Monday.

He was addressing an annual awards ceremony for the Learn Smart Pakistan (LSP) challenges organised by to a Knowledge Platform here at a local hotel. Qureshi said that now days the technology is way to improve and it has become a major tool of learning and to enhance the abilities in individuals specially in the students and the youth as they have to lead the nation.

While giving the example of the other countries advanced in modern technology, the DG said that currently Singapore is considered best in technology.

He suggested that the teachers as well as students in schools /colleges at all levels should encourage others to involve in technology at maximum, adding that it was double edge source of learning. “It is fact that the female teachers ratio in technology sector was very less as compare to their male counterparts due to various social and culutural barriers.