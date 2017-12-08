FDE to disburse Rs8m on scholarship scheme

Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) will disburse around Rs8 million on annual scholarships scheme for the middle and matriculation level students of public and private educational institutions of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

As many as 500 students of fifth and eighth level of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) will get scholarship on merit under the centralised system of examination, which would be conducted by FDE next year, an official of Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) told APP on Thursday. FDE has announced December 11 for class five and December 26, 2017 for eight class students as the last date for submission of forms for scholarship with normal fees, the official said.

“The scholarship will be provided to students of Islamabad Model Colleges (IMCs) and private educational institutions of ICT” he added. He said these scholarships would be awarded purely on merit of results in the centralised primary and middle level examinations held under the FDE. He also informed that in all 23,000 students of 5th class and 2,000 students of 8th class had appeared in the exams held under the directorate in 2016. Around 300 students including 150 girl students of primary class will get each, a scholarship amounting to Rs6000 annually for a period of three years.

While 200 students with 100 each girls and boys of middle class will get Rs6000 each for a period of two years. The official said, a special cash prize of Rs50,000, Rs40,000 and Rs30,000 would also be awarded to the top three position holder students respectively in these exams and a summary in this regard has been sent to the concerned ministry for approval. Currently, the students of public sector schools are given free textbooks and free education while free books are also being provided to private sector schools by Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA). —APP

