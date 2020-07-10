FCS concerned at silence of watchdogs over marine pollution

Chairman Fishermen’s Operative Society (FCS) Abdul Berr has said that the Arabian sea rich in natural resources is being turned into a garbage dump. Due to which environmental pollution as well as marine life are being endangered. The whole of Karachi’s dirty water is being dumped in the sea. And it is very unfortunate that the coastal places are constantly polluted by dumping garbage. The silence of the environmental pollution and marine life protection agencies is also significant. Abdul Berr gave instructions to the FCS officers and fishermen leaders on the occasion of the launch of the self-help clean-up campaign on the islands. He said that the Fishermen’s Operative Society with the help of its fishermen, will carry out the clean-up work on all the sea islands under its own auspices. The real responsibility for sea cleaning lies with the Karachi Port Trust, a federal agency. A clean-up drive has been launched on Roz Bhatt Island under the leadership of Asif Iqbal Bhatti and Haji Abdul Rauf Ibrahim, directors of the Fishermen’s Operative Society. The clean-up campaign will go a long way in safeguarding the marine life rich in natural resources and reducing environmental pollution. Director FCS Asif Iqbal Bhatti addressing the fishermen at the launch of the clean-up drive on Bhit Island said that the fishermen living on the sea islands have the same right to live as the compatriots living in the cities. Director Haji Abdul Rauf Ibrahim said on the occasionthat the employment of fishermen is related to the sea. If the agencies responsible for environmental pollution and marine life protection keep their eyes closed, where will fishermen find employment from? Similarly, seafood may be scarce for Pakistanis.