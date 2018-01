Staff Reporter

Four days Foreman 2018 celebrations concluded here in Forman Christian College University (FCCU). More than 40 teams from all over the country participated in the set event. Awards were also distributed among the students whose performance was outstanding during the event.

The concluded ceremony was also attended by renowned businessman Dr. Zahid, CEO saver food Faqeer Hussain. Hamza Mustafa Sheikh, Taimoor Hussain.