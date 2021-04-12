FCCI welcomes nomination of Mr. Asim as chairman FBR

Staff Reporter Faisalabad

President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed has welcomed the nomination of Mr. Asim Ahmad, member IT Federal Board of Revenue as new chairman of the FBR after the retirement of Mr. Javed Ghani.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he hoped that Mr. Asim Ahmad will fully exploit his IT skills to further enhance the tax net and collect maximum revenue for the country.

Engr. Hafiz Ihtasham Javed said that expansion in the tax net will not only lessen burden on the existing tax payers but also ensure maximum recoveries from the unexploited sectors.