FCCI welcomes extension in PM Export Project

Islamabad

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) has welcomed the extension in Prime Minister Export Project for the next three year.

Commenting on the decision of economic coordination committee to extend the date for PM Export Package the president FCCI Shabbir Hussain said that textile is the mainstay of national economy and the extension in this project will help in bridging the gap between imports and exports,reported Radio Pakistan.

He further said that Faisalabad is contributing fifty five percent to the total export of Pakistan and its all impacts are immediately felt by the business community of Faisalabad.

He stressed that this package yielded positive results and hence the textile export is gradually picking up during the last few months. The exports is increasing but the fear of disruption of export package due to the election process had precipitated concerns among the business community who was demanding continuity of this package in greater national interest.

He said that government has rightly decided to extend this package for next 3 years so that exporters could fully concentrate on the export of textile products.—APP