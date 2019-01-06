Daily Pakistan Observer -

FCCI wants strict action over washing of vegetables with sewerage water

Faisalabad

The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) has demanded the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) to take strict action against farmers who wash vegetables with sewerage water around Faisalabad city.
FCCI President Syed Zia Alumdar Hussain said that the PFA had been taking strict steps against growers cultivating vegetables with sewerage water.
He said that the practice of washing vegetables with sewer water is still continuing, which needed attention of the authorities concerned.—APP

