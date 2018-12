Faisalabad

President, Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI), Syed Zia Alumdar Hussain said they are striving to resolve the collective issues of the business community.

He was addressing the oath taking ceremony of newly-elected office-bearers of the Grey Cloth Association Karkhana Bazaar here on Saturday. He said that the FCCI was an elected trade body of Faisalabad and informed that they held a detailed meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan few days ago.—APP

