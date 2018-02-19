FCCI stresses implementation of intellectual property rights law

Staff Reporter

Faisalabad

Strict enforcement of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) law is imperative to survive in the era of globalization and the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) is ready to host an awareness session for its members on this important topic, in collaboration with International Property Rights Organisation (IPO), said Farooq Yusuf, Senior Vice President of the FCCI.

Addressing the first meeting of IPR Enforcement Coordination Committee at Model Customs Collectorate, Faisalabad Dry Port here Sunday, he said that the IPR enforcement committee is one of the key features of International Property Rights Organisation (IPO) Pakistan.

He said that the Customs Department has taken steps for enforcement of the IPR but still a majority of small businessmen are not fully aware of the restrictions in this regard.

Collector Customs Dr Asif Jah said that intellectual property organisation of Pakistan was established as an autonomous body on April 8, 2005 under the administrative control of the cabinet division for integrated and efficient intellectual property management.