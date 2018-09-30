FCCI office-bearers play key role to resolve problems: Chawla

Faisalabad

President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Shabbir Hussain Chawla has said that collaborated efforts of the office bearers, executives and secretariat helped in solving the problems confronted by the FCCI members in addition to contributing its role for the development of Faisalabad and bringing good name for the country at global level.

These views were expressed by Shabbir Hussain Chawla while addressing a farewell arranged by him and his cabinet for the FCCI staff.

He told that during 2017-18 more than three exclusive and innovative events were successfully arranged in addition to the routine matters. He told that for the first time “Made in Faisalabad Expo” was arranged in provincial metropolises. “Similarly six trade delegations were sent to different potential markets during this year while first ever Business Excellence Award ceremony was also held.

“During this function the FCCI members who had excelled in their specific trade or sector were acknowledged publically”, he said and told that he tried his optimum best to deliver and elevate the image of FCCI during this year. However, during this period many tasks remained unfinished.

Accepting responsibilities of any discrepancy, Shabbir Hussain Chawla named his success to the office bearers, Executives and staff of FCCI. He also expressed satisfaction over the vision of newly elected President Syed Zia Almdar Hussain and hoped that he would not only accomplish the unfinished agenda but also take necessary measures to drag out trade and industry from the prevailing crisis.

Secretary General Abid Masood on behalf of the staff thanked the retiring office bearers and Executives and told that the staff worked hard to materialize the vision of elected office bearers. He particularly mentioned the Regulator Directorate General of Trade Organizations who had ranked FCCI among top Chambers as it had completed all statuary compliances well in time. Hence, this chamber was declared as the best chamber of Pakistan. As regards its performance, he told that Lahore Chamber has around 150 employees but we are giving much better results with only 40 staff members.

He said that bureaucracy is defined as line of services but unfortunately this word has been tagged with hate. He also quoted the remarks of divisional Commissioner Chaudhry Muhammad Asif Iqbal that bureaucracy is a horse which runs in according to the wishes of its riders.

Abid Masood said that the retiring President had paid full respect to the FCCI staff and hoped that his successor would also continue this legacy of mutual respect and honor.—INP

