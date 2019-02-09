FCCI members divided in 100 different trades

Faisalabad

President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Syed Zia Alumdar Hussain has said that the seven thousand members of FCCI have been divided into 100 different trades in order to evolve a comprehensive and result oriented strategy by inculcating their specific sartorial issues in it. He stated this while addressing a meeting of the FCCI Standing Committee on Liaison with Trade Associations here on Saturday. The meeting was specifically attended by the office bearers of the Embroidery Association. Syed Zia Alumdar told that FCCI is included among three top and major chambers of country which is trying its optimum best to resolve business related problems of its members in addition to contributing its role for overall development of Faisalabad. He specifically mentioned the efforts of FCCI in policy making and told that the existing textile policy of PTI government was also authored by FCCI. “Similarly we are regularly sending budget proposal to the government every year”, he added. He informed that high government officials are regularly visiting FCCI to bridge gap between government and business community. He told that Finance e Minister Asad Umar, Advisor to Prime Minister on Industry, Commerce and Investment Mr. Razaq Dawood, Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and many Provincial Ministers and Ambassadors stationed in Islamabad had also visited and interacted with business community to cultivate positive working relationship between different sectors of economy.

