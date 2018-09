Observer Report

Stockholm

A delegation consisting of twelve members from the Faisalabad and Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industries is visiting Sweden. Highlights of their visit included meeting with personnel from prominent trade organisations in Sweden and a visit to Textile college in Borås.

In Stockholm, they met the Ambassador of Pakistan to Sweden & Finland, Ahmad Hussain Dayo, Head of Chancery Irfan Ahmad and Commercial Counselor Mrs. Saima Sabah.

