FCCI demands duty free coal

Faisalabad

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) has demanded duty free coal for power sector.

Commenting on the ill impacts of recent increase in C&F on imported coal, President FCCI Shabbir Hussain Chawla said on Saturday that coal-based independent power plants were facing serious threat of closure as increase in the price of imported coal and depreciation of Pak rupee had totally eroded the profitability of the important segment of national economy. He said that during the last nine months, the price of coal had jumped from $90 to 103. —Agencies

Related