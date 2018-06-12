FC wants Levies’ deployment for Wana security

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The security forces have suggested to the tribal district administration of South Waziristan Agency to deploy Levies Force for the security of Wana Bazaar.

The security of the Wana bazaar has been handed over local tribal jirga members after clashes between the PTM and ‘Aman Committee’ members few days ago.

According to reports, the FC officials have suggested to the tribal district administration to hand over the security of the Wana bazaar to Levies personnel instead of local tribal jirga.

The FC officials are of the view that 50 to 60 Levies personnel were required for the security of Wana Bazaar. However, the district administration has not yet responded to the FC suggestion.

The deputy commissioner Sohail Khan told newsmen that Levies personnel would be deployed for the security of Wana Bazaar and talks with FC officials were going in this regard.

He said that the district administration needed trained levies personnel for the security of the Wana. He added, “we lack trained Levies personnel, but we are ready to take responsibility for the security of Wana.”