FC soldier martyred in blast

Our Correspondent Quetta

A Frontier Corps (FC) soldier was martyred in an explosion near a check post on the western bypass of Quetta.

According to details, an explosion took place near FC check post on the western western bypass of Quetta on Thursday. An FC soldier named Afrasiyab was martyred and two others were injured in the blast and were shifted to hospital for medical treatment.

The blast was caused by an explosive device planted in a motorcycle. At the time of the blast, an FC convoy was passing nearby. Police and FC cordoned off the area after calling a bomb disposal squad.