FC soldier martyred in Balochistan intelligence-based operation

RAWALPINDI – A Frontier Corps soldier was martyred while two terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Kharan district of Balochistan province, the military’s media wing said on Friday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (​ISPR) in a statement said that security forces conducted an IBO in Hulmerg.

“Two terrorists, involved in various acts of violence/terrorism against innocent civilians as well as security forces, were killed and a significant quantity of arms/ammunition was recovered,” it added.

During the exchange of fire, a soldier of FC Balochistan named Sepoy Fidaur Rehman was martyred.

“Security forces are fully committed to defending the motherland against the nefarious designs of such inimical elements and shall protect the hard earned peace and stability in Balochistan at any cost,” the ISPR said.

Last month, four FC soldiers were martyred in two attacks in Balochistan’s capital Quetta and Turbat.

