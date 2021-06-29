FC soldier martyred in Balochistan IED blast

Staff Reporter Rawalpindi

A soldier of Frontier Corps embraced martyrdom when terrorists targeted a water bowser through a pressurised improvised explosive device on M-8 motorway near Hoshab in Balochistan, according to a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations.

The military’s media wing said that Sepoy Kifait Ullah was a resident of Sibi. “A sanitisation operation is in progress to apprehend the perpetrators of the attack,” it added.

The ISPR further said that “such cowardly acts by inimical elements, backed by Hostile Intelligence Agencies cannot sabotage the hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan”.

“Security forces are determined to neutralise their nefarious designs even at the cost of blood and lives,” it maintained.