FC soldier martyred, another injured in Mohmand blast

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

A road sides explosion targeting the Bomb Disposal Unit of the Frontier Corps during demining operation in Mohmand tribal district on Wednesday resulted in martyrdom of a soldier and serious injuries to another cop. Reports reaching here said an Improvised Explosives Device (IED) planted at road side in Safi Tehsil of Mohmand district was detonated when a team of the Frontier Corps was busy clearing the mines from the area.

The roadside explosion, as the officials said, killed on the spot a soldier of the FC while another security personal received serious injuries. The security forces immediately rushed to the blast site and shifted the dead and injured to the nearby hospital and later to Combined Military Hospital for treatment.

The security forces are also reported to have kicked of search and net operation in the region after the blast yet those responsible for the terrorist act remained at large.

