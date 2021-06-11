FC SHS installs 13th water filtration plant in Tank

Shuja ur Rehman Tank

In continuation of humanitarian services along with establishing peace lasting peace in the region, Frontier Corps Sector Headquarters South (FC SHS) has installed and inaugurated another water filtration plant in the densely populated locality Qutab Colony in Tank city.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by FC Commander Sector Headquarter south as chief guest who was accompanied by Commanding Officer 25-Sindh Regiment and Assistant Commissioner Hameed Khan Afridi.

Senior Journalist Ayub Khan Bitani, President Tank Awami Ittehad Haji Zaman Bitani and elders of the area welcomed the Sector Commander amid public applause with rising slogans of “Pakistan Army Zindabad” “Frontier Core Zindabad”.