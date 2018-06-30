FC sets up free medical camp in Kohlu Our Correspondent

Quetta

Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan organized a day long free medical camp and treated 259 needy patients suffering from various deceases in Garsani near Kohlu area of Balochistan on Friday.

According to FC spokesman, the free medical camp was arranged on the special directives of Inspector General Frontier Corps Balochistan Major General Ahmed Nadeem Anjum, where the FC doctors and civil doctors examined the patients. A large number of patients including 84 women, 79 children and 96 male patients were examined and given medicines free of charge besides performing diagnostic tests.

Residents of the area highly appreciated the endeavors of FC to mitigate sufferings of ailing patients living in these distant areas and suggested more camps in future.

The FC Commandant said that FC would organize free medical camps in different areas of the district to provide free medical facilities.