FC set-up free medical camp in Kardan, Suhbatpur

Quetta

Frontier Corps Balochistan Sibi Scouts on Thursday setup a day long free medical camp and treated 609 patients suffering from various deceases in two areas including Kardan and Tehsil Suhbatpur district. According to FC spokesman, the free medical camp was organized on the special directives of Inspector General Frontier Corps Balochistan Major General Ahmed Nadeem Anjum, where the FC doctors and civil doctors examined the patients.

Meanwhile, the Director General Health Services Balochistan, Shakir Baloch has said that Balochistan government is making all efforts for uplift of health sector. Talking to Radio Pakistan, he said that for this purpose, a project of incomplete schemes and up-gradation of one hundred Basic Health Units to BHUs Plus and thirty Rural Health Centres to RHCs Plus is being executed at a cost of 500 million rupees. He added that a new OPD block at Civil Hospital Quetta is to be constructed at the hospital and its completion would cost Rs.199m.—APP