Quetta

Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan on Wednesday foiled a terror attempt in Balochistan and recovered huge cache of arms.

According to detail, FC Balochistan carried out an operation on intelligence-based information in Garar Nullah and Mastung areas of Balochistan and recovered huge quantity of arms.

A spokesman of FC Balochistan informed that five rocket launchers, two 107MM missiles and hundreds of bullets were recovered during the operation.—TNS