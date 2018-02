RAWALPINDI : The Frontier Corps (FC) conducted intelligence-based operations in Buleda, Gish Kaur, Tratha and Pishin areas of Balochistan and apprehended 20 suspected terrorists, says the army’s media wing, ISPR, on Sunday.

According to the ISPR, a cache of arms and ammunition, including RPG rockets, sub-machine guns and sniper rifle ammunition, laptops, GPS and other communication equipments were recovered in the operation.

Orignally published by INP