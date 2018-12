Sibi

A Frontier Constabulary (FC) man was martyred when a vehicle hit a landmine here on Sunday.

A vehicle of the security forces struck with a landmine planted by unknown terrorists in Babar Kach Jhalari area of Sibi. The vehicle was damaged in the explosion and a FC man Muhammad Khan was martyred.

The security forces cordoned off the area after the blast and launched search operation in the area.—INP

