FC man martyred, 5 hurt in blast

Observer Report

Harnai

A Frontier Corps personnel was martyred while five were injured after the patrolling vehicle came into contact with a landmine in the Khost mining area in Harnai district on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner Azeem Jan Damar confirmed the incident and said that the FC soldiers were on a routine patrol when their vehicle hit the landmine. The vehicle was also damaged in the blast.

The injured personnel were rushed to a nearby hospital as Levies and FC forces arrived at the scene to investigate the incident.