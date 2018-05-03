FC Girls Public High School inaugurated in Harnai district

Quetta

Balochistan Frontier Corps (FC) Sector Commander North, Brigadier Suhail Nadeem Wednesday said Frontier Corps (FC) was playing vital role in improving quality of education, in addition to restoring peace in respective areas of province. He was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of FC Girls Public High School in Harnai district, a press release said.

Commandant Loralai Amir Mukhtar, Harnai Coalmines Chief Executive Saeed Agha, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Akbar Tareen, SP Sardar Muhammad Hashim Khan, Wing Commander Colonel Hussain Ahmed, elder tribal leaders and other people were present on the occasion. Brigadier Suhail Nadeem said, on the special directive of Inspector General Frontier Corps (IGFC) Balochistan, FC was taking concrete measures to establish educational institutions for providing modern education in backward areas of province.

He said knowledge is power and it would remove backwardness in the province, adding that both boys and girls must be educated for achieving future goals. “The importance of education has increased as the world is progressing rapidly, he said. He said girls education and training was very important because an educated woman played a great role for the entire family, adding a woman stood behind every successful man. “Women should get education according to the requirement of the era, because education teaches how to live a better life in the society”, he added.—APP