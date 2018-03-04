FC celebrates Culture Day

Rafiullah Mandokhail

Zhob

Like in other parts of Balochistan, the Baloch cultural day also celebrated here in Zhob to highlight the historical significance of the Baloch culture. Zhob Militia held Baloch Culture Day celebrations here.

The Para military force held a colorful cultural program in No.1 ground to mark the day, where notables, youngsters and children in a large number participated. A rally was also taken out to mark the day, which was attended by a large number of people wearing Baloch turbans that accumulated at No.1 ground.

The participants of the rally chanted slogans in favour of Pakistan, Pakistan Army and FC Balochistan. Commandant Zhob Militia Col. Rehan Satti led the rally. Syed Afzal Shah, Ajmal Awan, Kamal Khan, Naeem Mandokhail.