FC Barcelona put their Champions League loss against Bayern Munich behind them to beat Elche 3-0 at home and once again go top of the league table for the time being.

Robert Lewandowski continued his scoring streak with another brace and Memphis Depay also got on the scoresheet as Xavi’s men got another statement win, their fifth on the trot since the opening day draw.

The host’s task was made much simpler in the 14th minute when Elche centre-back Gonzalo Verdu was sent off for impeding Lewandowski when he was through on goal. Despite resisting the Catalans’ attacking prowess for much of the half, Elche finally caved in the 34th minute when Lewandowski met Alejandro Balde’s cross at the far post to score for a fifth consecutive game.

Memphis Depay doubled Barcelona’s lead during a rare start after expertly holding off a defender before leaving him in his dust and firing past Édgar Badía.

With the points practically in the bag, Barcelona still managed to find their third early in the second half as Lewandowski fired in his second goal of the day after the ball bounced in the penalty area for a while.

The win over Elche took FC Barcelona top of the league table on 16 points one ahead of defending champions Real Madrid who play Atletico in the Madrid derby tonight (00:00).