FC arrests 20 terror suspects: ISPR

Quetta

As many as 20 suspected terrorists were rounded up during various Intelligence-Based Operations (IBOs) conducted in numerous areas of restive province Balochistan by Frontier Corps (FC), Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Sunday.

The IBOs were conducted in Gish Kaur, Buleda, Tratha and Pishin areas, the Pakistan army’s media cell further said. A large cache of arms and ammunition including RPG grenades, sub-machine guns and snipers were recovered during the raids.

Other equipment including communication devices, Global Positioning System (GPS) and laptops were also seized. Taliban and other Islamist militants operate in the province, which shares borders with Afghanistan and Iran, besides the separatist militants waging a campaign against the central government for decades for a greater share of the gas-rich province’s resources.

The province was rocked by a series of attacks late last year that claimed over 180 lives and raised concerns about a growing militant presence, including fighters affiliated with Islamic State, which has claimed several bombings in Balochistan.—NNI