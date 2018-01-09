FC arrest three suspects in Dhadar, Mastung operations

RAWALPINDI : Three suspects were apprehended during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) by Frontier Corps Balochistan in Dhadar and Mastung, according to a statement by the Inter Services Public Relations.

The army’s media wing stated that a cache of arms and ammunition, including improvised explosive devices, hand grenades, detonators and communication equipment was also recovered during the operation. The IBO was held under Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad.Pakistan had launched a nationwide military operation, Radd-ul-Fasaad in February 2017, which was based on broad-spectrum security and counter-terrorism operations in Punjab, and continuation of ongoing operations across the country.

Orignally published by INP